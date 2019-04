MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A home in Miami Gardens erupted in flames Tuesday morning.

Sky 10 was above the house at 3441 NW 174th St. at 11:45 a.m. as Miami-Dade firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but heavy smoke could still be seen coming from the structure.

Authorities said one adult was taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation while a child was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.