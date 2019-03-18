Miami-Dade

Firefighter seriously burned while cooking at Homestead station

Paramedics airlifted firefighter to Miami trauma center

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County firefighter was seriously burned Monday while cooking for his colleagues at a fire station in Homestead, authorities said.

The incident happened around noon at the station in the 300 block of Northwest Second Street.

More Miami-Dade County Headlines

Paramedics airlifted the firefighter, who was not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

"The firefighter is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery," a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.