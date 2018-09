This Google Streetview image shoes the Palm Towers buildings in Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters evacuated a public housing apartment complex on Thursday afternoon in unincorporated Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personnel responded to the Palm Towers at 950 NW 95 St., near the North Shore Medical Center.

According to the department, firefighters specialized on hazardous materials were investigating the source of a suspicious odor and one person was rushed to the hospital.

