FIU pedestrian bridge collapses during testing phase killing at least 4

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - As search-and-rescue teams looked for survivors and the bodies of victims, federal, state and local authorities were investigating how a pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University across Eighth Street collapsed Thursday.

FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said all of the contractors were fully certified by the state and the builder, Munilla Construction Management, was recommended by the Florida Department of Transportation. He also said they were testing the bridge.

"I know the tests occurred today and, I know, I believe that they did not prove to lead anyone to the conclusion that we would have this kind of a result," Rosenberg said.

The cable-supported bridge's 950-ton span flattened eight cars traveling on Eighth Street, also known as Tamiami Trail, about 1:45 p.m. The very busy east-to-west road wasn't closed to commuter traffic during the testing phase. The innovative bridge was set to open to the public next year.

The concrete and falling debris left at least nine injured at Kendall Regional Medical Center's trauma unit and four dead, according to Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Dave Downey.

The Miami-Dade Police Department homicide detectives were managing the scene and were working with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, according to Miami-Dade Director Juan Perez.

The National Transportation Safety Board's chairman Robert Sumwalt said investigators specialized in civil engineering were on their way to assist with the investigation. President Donald Trump tweeted he was praying for all of those affected.

"Continuing to monitor the heartbreaking bridge collapse at FIU - so tragic. Many brave first responders rushed in to save lives," Trump tweeted. "Thank you for your courage."

Gov. Rick Scott said the FDOT was investigating the collapse, but FIU was managing the project. Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio both said that after the investigation, they were prepared to hold anyone responsible for the tragedy accountable.

"The families and the survivors deserve to know what went wrong," Rubio said.

Rosenberg said the $14.2 million project began in 2010. He had just celebrated the 174-foot span that was assembled on site and was lifted and placed like the piece of a puzzle to avoid closing traffic on Eighth Street. It was done on Saturday.

