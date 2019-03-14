FIU police searching for man who stole $15,000 in electronics

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida International University police are searching for a man who officers say stole about $15,000 worth of electronics from the college's Sweetwater campus.

Police described the thief as a black man with black hair and a mustache. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has also been seen wearing reading glasses.

Police said the man drove a black, four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Anyone with information about the theft is ask to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

