Florida City police officer involved in fatal shooting, authorities say

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are responding to the scene of a fatal police-involved shooting in Florida City, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 1405 NW Second Ave.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the shooting involved an officer with the Florida City Police Department.

Authorities later confirmed that a man had been fatally shot by the officer.

No other details were immediately released.

