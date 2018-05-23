Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot at on Florida's Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was shot at late Tuesday while driving on Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade County.

One bullet hit the trooper's patrol car, but the trooper was not hurt, said Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Southwest 288th Street.

Camacho said unclear whether the trooper was targeted or the car was hit by a stray bullet.

Camacho said the trooper heard about five gunshots and then felt the bullet hit his car.

