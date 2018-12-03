Florida man who posed as housewife to trick men into sex gets 3 years in prison

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A federal judge sentenced a Homestead man to three years in prison Monday after he posed as a housewife and secretly recorded himself performing sex acts on more than 100 men.

In September, Bryan Deneumostier, a 34-year-old Peruvian citizen, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal interception of oral communications.

Prosecutors said Deneumostier provided videos to a pornographic website called "straightboyz." In the plea agreement, Deneumostier told authorities he would invite his victims to his home near the Homestead Reserve Air Base for sex using Craigslist and social media.

Authorities said he sometimes posed as a woman under the screen name susanleon33326, telling his victims he was a cheating housewife who was seeking no-strings-attached flings.

When the men arrived, Deneumostier would blindfold and restrain his victims, prosecutors said. The victims did not know they were being recorded, prosecutors said.

Deneumostier would then sell the videos to the website, prosecutors said. Authorities said there were at least 600 videos on the website, which has since been taken down. Deneumostier was arrested in July.

In a separate case, Deneumostier is also accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

The Miami Herald reported that one of the victims spoke at the sentencing hearing Monday.

“I was a laughing stock. ... When I saw those tapes, I even attempted to take my own life,” the victim said, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.