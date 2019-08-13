Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside evacuated due to chemical smell

SURFSIDE, Fla. - The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club was evacuated Tuesday after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call about a strong chemical smell coming from the property, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the smell was coming from a loading dock at the hotel at 9011 Collins Ave.

Officials said two people were assessed at the scene, but no one was hospitalized.

Units remain at the scene investigating whether the smell was due to a gas leak.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.