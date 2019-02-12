FPL brings Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center online

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Power & Light brought the Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center online on Feb. 1, which means part of the Miami grid is now being powered by solar energy.

The 300,000-solar panel installation is the largest solar installation ever to be built in South Florida.

"It's one of four new power plants that went online just a couple weeks ago," Stephen Heiman, of FPL, said. "There are 450 acres out here, comprising 300,000 solar panels and it will bring zero emissions energy to the Miami-Dade area."

The project is part of what FPL said is a multiyear collaboration between FPL and Miami-Dade County to advance energy projects that will help improve the resilience of the community.

FPL also announced its plan to bring 30 million solar panels to Florida by 2030.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.