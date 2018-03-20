Funerals scheduled this week after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Several funerals are scheduled for this week following Thursday's pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University's main campus.

Alberto Arias and Oswald Gonzalez will be laid to rest Wednesday.

FIU student Alexa Duran's funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, a blood drive is being held Tuesday on the main campus of FIU to support the victims who are still in the hospital following the collapse of the new pedestrian bridge connecting the university with the city of Sweetwater.

Six people were killed in Thursday's bridge collapse and nine others were injured.

FIU students who live across the street from the university are getting to class using the crosswalk at Southwest 109th Avenue, right next to the site of the deadly bridge collapse.

A makeshift memorial nearby has grown to include a plush toy, flowers and cross necklaces, one for each of the six people who died.

So far, crews have cleared debris from half the road.

Debris from the north side of the roadway has yet to be demolished.

Crews are using a smaller crane to build a bigger crane on-site to help lift heavier material.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why the bridge gave way without warning and who is at fault.

Many questions remain unanswered.

Two lawsuits have been filed against a contractor and the engineers involved in the project on behalf of one victim who was injured and another who died.

On Monday, students and staff held hands for a moment of silence to remember the victims.

The same day, Gov. Rick Scott suspended all future payments on the multimillion-dollar bridge during the NTSB investigation.

The blood drive at FIU will continue through 5 p.m and a vigil on campus is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Duran's sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, will be holding a remembrance event Thursday night.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.