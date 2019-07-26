Gator spotted strolling down street of Miami-Dade County neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator that was spotted Friday morning in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood had some people on edge.

The gator was seen strolling down the road in the area of Southwest 34th Street near 57th Avenue.

A trapper with the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, known as SNAP, came out to get the gator moved out of the neighborhood safely.

One resident captured video of the gator on her cellphone. She said by the time she spotted it, it was getting some shade under a tree across from her house.

The woman, identified only as Nina, said she brought her cat in and watched the gator safely from the inside of her home as it was being trapped.

Because the neighborhood is near a canal, residents are used to seeing some wildlife, but they said this was the first time they have seen a gator near their homes.

No one was injured by the gator, and it has since been removed from the area.

