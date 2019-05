MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Officers are investigating how a four-year-old girl ended up seriously injured inside of a dumpster Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

Detectives responded to a home at Northwest 201st Terrace and Northwest 27th Court, west of the Hard Rock Stadium, and questioned a man.

Doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood are treating the girl as a trauma alert patient.

This is a developing story.

