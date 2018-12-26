MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The 8-year-old girl who was shot last week by her father, a U.S. Coast Guard serviceman, has died, police said Tuesday.

McKenna Presnar was pronounced dead on Christmas Day, Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart told Local 10 News. The girl had been in a hospital for more than a week.

Petty Officer 1st Class John Presnar shot and killed his wife, Gretchen Presnar, 39, and the couple's son, 7-year-old John Jr., before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police said John Presnar had also shot McKenna, but she had been listed in critical condition at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. The case is now considered a triple murder-suicide.

John Presnar, 44, worked as an electronics technician for the Coast Guard. He worked at the Coast Guard station in Miami Beach and had served in the Coast Guard since 2001.

When officers arrived at the family's southwest Miami-Dade County home Dec. 16, they found Gretchen and the children shot and Presnar dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

