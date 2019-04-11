Girl who beat student at middle school was being bullied, father says

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - The father of a middle school student accused of beating a fellow student this week told Local 10 News Thursday that his daughter was being bullied by the alleged victim in the case.

The suspected attacker appeared in juvenile court Thursday morning and was charged with aggravated battery. She was ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim and was then released into the custody of her father.

The student's arrest comes after the Tuesday fight at Cutler Bay Middle School, which was recorded by other students.

Denali Gonzalez told Local 10 News she doesn't know the girl who attacked her and isn't sure why she wanted to fight.

Gonzalez said she was left with broken knuckles and scratches to her body. She said she also passed out after she was beaten.

The suspect's trial has been set for June 11. She has been ordered to stay away from Denali.

A spokesperson from Miami-Dade County Public Schools claimed school officials notified the parents of the attacker and victim immediately, although Denali’s family said they were never notified by the school.

"A regrettable altercation between two female students took place after school hours on Tuesday afternoon," a statement from the school district read. "The incident was promptly handled by the administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police. As a result, one student was arrested and will receive additional consequences in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct. The importance of values, including respect and responsibility, will continue to be reinforced and prioritized at Miami-Dade County Public Schools."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.