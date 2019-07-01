1 killed, 1 wounded in Gladeview shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and another wounded Monday morning in a shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade police were called to a shooting shortly before 3 a.m. on Northwest 17th Place in the Gladeview neighborhood.

Detective Lee Cowart said officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cowart said a second victim was found dead inside a home about a block away.

Detectives could be seen with flashlights, appearing to search for evidence along the road and in the front yards of several homes in the area.

A view from Sky 10 showed yellow evidence markers lining the road.

Police haven't said if they are searching for the shooter.

