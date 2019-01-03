Gun discharged during altercation between maintenance workers at FIU's BBC campus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A gun was discharged Thursday afternoon at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay campus, FIU spokeswoman Maydel Santana confirmed.

According to Santana, the gun was discharged during an altercation between two Aramark grounds maintenance workers.

Students and faculty were initially warned to seek shelter during the incident.

Santana said no one was injured and both people involved in the altercation were taken into custody.

"There is no threat to the university community," she said in a statement.

The identities of the workers involved in the incident have not been released.

It's unclear what led to the altercation.

