Gunman opens fire outside northwest Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A gunman opened fire outside a northwest Miami-Dade County Walmart on Saturday, causing shoppers to panic, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue.

"I just saw a bunch of people running in from the cars and screaming. There was like people stampeding each other just to get out," said Kristen Larocco who was shopping at the Walmart.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

"When you see people running and screaming you don’t know what to do and you just panic. I was on flight mode," Larocco said.

