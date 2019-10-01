Handyman accused of raping 66-year-old woman at Sunny Isles Beach condo

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A handyman was arrested Monday on accusations that he raped a 66-year-old woman while working inside her condominium in Sunny Isles Beach.

According to an arrest report, the alleged attack occurred Friday at the Arlen House condominiums at 100 Bayview Drive.

Authorities said the victim and her daughter went to the Sunny Isles Beach police station after the alleged attack to report the incident to police.

The arrest report stated that the victim was babysitting her 1 1/2-year-old grandchild when Hoover Gutemberg Hundewadt, 68, of Hallandale Beach, came to her home to fix some issues in the bathrooms.

Police said Hundewadt at some point asked the victim if she was married or in a relationship and told her she looked great for her age.

The victim told Hundewadt she hadn't been with anyone for 20 years, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Hundewadt grabbed the victim, pulled her close to him and forcefully kissed her on the lips.

Police said the victim repeatedly told Hundewadt to stop and backed away in fear, at which time he grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and told her, "You are going to give it to me."

Despite the victim repeatedly saying "no" and "stop," Hundewadt continued to grope her and eventually forced her into her bedroom, where he raped her, authorities said.

Police said the victim waited for her daughter to return from a medical appointment before going to the police station with her, but kept the tissues she used to clean herself after the alleged attack to submit as evidence.

According to the arrest report, Hundewadt was interviewed by detectives Monday and claimed the sex was consensual.

He was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, aggravated battery/kidnapping with a weapon and battery on a person 65 or older.

