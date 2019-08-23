Health department lifts swimming advisory at Miami-Dade beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has lifted a swimming advisory for several beaches.

The beaches that were affected by the Aug. 21 advisory were:

• Surfside, 93rd Street

• North Shore, 73rd Street

• Collins Park, 21st Street

• South Beach (Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive)

• Virginia Beach

• Crandon North and Crandon South

Health officials said the advisory was lifted Friday based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results.

When the advisory was in effect, officials recommended that no one swim in those areas, as the water might have posed an increased risk of illness.

Anyone with further questions may contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

