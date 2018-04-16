High school classmates mourn loss of Miami teen killed crossing the street

MIAMI - Students at Miami Killian Senior High School were at a loss on Monday as they mourned the death of one their classmates.

Angel Lopez was killed Friday night when he was hit by a car while he was attempting to cross Killian Parkway near 107th Avenue on his bicycle. The collision with an FHP trooper threw Lopez from his bicycle, and he landed on the pavement.

Friends described the 17-year-old Lopez as a caring friend and a leader in and outside the classroom.

"He just lit up the room," said Gnessi Pena. "Everyone loved him. Everyone knew Angel and when this happened, everything changed and it just really hurt all of us."

According to his family, Lopez was heading home after getting off a bus.

"He was a shy boy. Very decent, very quiet," Lopez's grandmother Beatriz Bondyas told Local 10.

"When I say his name, all I can do is smile because he just had an impact on you." said Imani Lewis after school Monday. "If Angel walked in here right now, you don't even have to know him, he'll just light your whole day up."

Lopez was in Killian's ROTC program and hoped to join the Air Force like his parents. Classmates said Lopez's voice on campus will be sorely missed.

"He loved this program, there was not one moment where he was not involved in something," said Danielle Castillo. "He was always involved in every single thing that we did. He's going to be missed very, very much."

Students, family and friends will hold a vigil for Lopez near the school on Thursday night.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for funeral expenses.

