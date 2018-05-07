Homeless sex offenders' encampment near Hammocks sparks protest

Sex offenders' encampment near Hialeah moves to area near The Hammocks, protesters said Sunday.

After a camp of registered sex offenders was dismantled near Hialeah, they moved to an area between Miami-Dade's The Hammocks neighborhood and Miccosukee Tribe territory in the Florida Everglades, protesters said Sunday.

The protesters turned out with signs at the intersection of Southwest 88th Street and Krome Avenue Sunday. The encampment near the intersection of Northwest 71st Street and 32nd Avenue had some 300 registered sex offenders.

Local 10 News' investigative reporter Amy Viteri reported on the area's entrepreneurs' safety concerns August 23.

"Miami-Dade County should be embarrassed because of what these people are living like," said Steve Grafton, owner of Grafton Furniture. "My wife, my daughter work here. I've already told all the employees they cannot be here after 6 p.m. because it’s just not safe."

Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, told Viteri in August that there were "some very serious and significant concerns" and social workers and police officers were offering the homeless sex offenders financial assistance and access to housing.

Registered sex offenders, whose victims were younger than 16, are required to live away from schools and daycares. Although state law requires them to live 1,000 feet away from a school, a 2005 Miami-Dade County ordinance raised the requirement to 2,500 feet.

Some of the offenders told Viteri that they had struggled with finding compliant housing. The offenders' deadline to move out of the camp in Hialeah was Sunday.

