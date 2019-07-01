Homestead man beats children with USB cable for playing loudly, police say

Andres Morales Domingo, 27, is accused of beating two of his children with a USB cable and then hiding from a police sergeant underneath a Ford Explorer.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Homestead man was arrested Sunday after he beat his family with a USB cable and then tried to hide from a police officer underneath an SUV, police said.

Andres Morales Domingo, 27, faces charges of child abuse, battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Morales Domingo's wife told police her husband beat her and two of their three children with a USB cable. He fled before police arrived.

A police sergeant searching the area found a man, later identified as Morales Domingo, hiding underneath a green Ford Explorer on the side of the house.

Morales Domingo's wife told police her husband of nine years came home from work and was upset that their children were playing loudly in the house. She said Morales Domingo yelled at the children to stop, but when they didn't, he picked up a USB cable and started hitting them with it.

His wife told police she was trying to protect the children when he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground. She said Morales Domingo ran out of the house as she was calling the police.

Police said Morales Domingo's children had abrasions on their bodies, but their mother refused treatment for them. She also refused the help of the SafeSpace shelter program, instead providing a written statement to police.

