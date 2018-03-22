Homestead man shoots self in leg to profess love for ex-girlfriend

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A South Florida man's plan to win back the love and affection of his ex-girlfriend included shooting himself in the leg.

Ivan Filgueira, 26, and his girlfriend broke up in January after he cheated on her with another woman. Since that time, Filgueira's ex said he has been trying to get her back, even showing up at her Florida City workplace begging and crying.

Filgueira called the woman at her Homestead home on March 11, saying he was going to shoot himself in the thigh to prove he loves her, adding he knew he could hit an artery and that he may bleed out.

After his comment, the ex said she heard a gunshot and Filgueira screaming that he needed a paramedic.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Filgueria with a gunshot wound to his left thigh sitting in the passenger's seat of a silver Lexus driven by an unknown person.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Filgueira was airlifted to Jackson South Hospital in critical condition. Following surgery, he was kept in the hospital under the Baker Act and medically treated.

As police found multiple firearms and ammunition inside his home, Filgueira was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon immediately after being discharged Wednesday.

