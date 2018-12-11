Homicide investigation underway after strip mall catches fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation underway after a strip mall fire was reported Monday night in northeast Miami-Dade County.

The fire started after 11 p.m. at a strip mall at the corner of Northeast 148th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Miami-Dade police homicide investigators were called and removed a body from the back of the strip mall just before 5 a.m.

The owner of the beauty salon inside the strip mall told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that the fire began in the meter room. She said she knew nothing about the death or if anyone else had been injured.

It's unclear if the death is connected to the fire.

