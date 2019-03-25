Human bones found in yard of Miami Gardens home, sources say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Human bones have been found in the yard of a Miami Gardens home, sources told Local 10 News.

Miami Gardens police carried shovels, a bucket and dirt-sifting filters toward a house surrounded by crime scene tape Monday morning. Shortly after, a police dog was brought to sniff the property.

Homicide detectives and employees with the medical examiner's office were also seen at the home on Northwest 37th Avenue near Northwest 157th Street, right next to Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Case AFIS, which stands for Automated Fingerprint Identification System, also arrived.

Even Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt came to the crime scene, but she declined to provide any details on the nature of the investigation.

A body was later from the house.

The police activity at the home comes one day after detectives arrived to examine the property.

Police focused their attention on a shed between the house and a chain-link fence. They dug up the ground next to the shed and took photographs.

A man who lives next door said the house has been vacant for about a month, but he doesn't know the people who moved out.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.