I-95 shooting leaves man wounded in Miami-Dade

Authorities investigate a shooting that left a man wounded on Friday night near North Miami. Photo by Local 10 News Reporter Janine Stanwood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a Friday night shooting on an Interstate 95 ramp in Miami-Dade County as a possible road rage incident.

Troopers and Miami-Dade Police Department officers surrounded a four-door Nissan Versa Note sedan with shattered windows at the I-95 southbound exit ramp to Miami Gardens Drive, or 183rd Street, near Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for FHP, said the man was shot multiple times. There were several bullet casings and pieces of broken glass on the ground at the ramp.

Doctors at Aventura Hospital are treating the man's injuries. Camacho said the man was in stable condition. Authorities have yet to release a suspect's description and the street closure was affecting traffic in the area.

Authorities were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.