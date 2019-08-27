Students treated after reported illness at Bridgeprep Academy

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treats students who reported feeling ill at the Bridgeprep Academy.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Five students at the Bridgeprep Academy in southwest Miami-Dade County were treated Tuesday after falling ill at the school.

Sky 10 was above the school as a building on campus was evacuated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that the students were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor symptoms, including nausea and faintness.

Rescuers believe the students were in different rooms when they started feeling sick.

A hazardous materials team checked the building as a precaution. The all-clear was given shortly after 1 p.m.

