Initial hearings held for teens after police-involved shooting near Liberty City

MIAMI - The mothers of two teenagers appeared in court Tuesday following a police-involved shooting their sons were involved in Monday near Liberty City. The shooting left one of the boys injured.

Neither teen appeared in court with their attorneys.

According to Lawrence's arrest report, two detectives were working a robbery intervention detail in the Northside District when they responded to the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 19th Avenue to assist officers responding to reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police said the detectives spotted a teenager, later identified as Dedrick Lawrence, 16, riding a bicycle.

Authorities said Lawrence began running south on 19th Avenue and then west on 71st Street when he saw the detectives.

According to the arrest report, the detectives saw a bulge on his hip, and a short time later, Lawrence pulled a gun from his hip and pointed it at the detectives.

Police said the detectives fired at the teen, striking him once in the leg.

Lawrence collapsed to the ground and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said the semiautomatic handgun, a Glock-17, Lawrence had on him was loaded with 27 cartridges.

An additional cartridge was found in the chamber of the gun, authorities said.

According to the report, the gun had been reported stolen Dec. 22 in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said a second teen, who is 15, was also arrested after he was spotted running into the front yard of a home on Northwest 73rd Street.

Police said officers ordered the teen to keep his hands up and walk out of the gated front yard.

Authorities said he complied with their orders and was taken into custody.

According to his arrest report, the teen was also found with a gun that had been stolen in December in Kissimmee. Police said the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and 15 rounds in the magazine.

A third teen, who is also 15 and was unarmed, was apprehended but later released from custody, authorities said.

The 15-year-old who was arrested faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Lawrence faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said they intend to charge Lawrence as an adult in the case and the judge ordered that he remain in secure detention once he is released from the hospital.

the 15-year-old's hearing was reset for Tuesday afternoon so the judge could determine his custody status.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.