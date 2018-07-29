16-year-old boy killed after slamming Jeep into power pole

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was killed and a passenger was seriously injured late Saturday after he slammed his Jeep Wrangler into a power pole in southwest Miami-Dade County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Ari Arteaga was traveling south on Southwest 87th Avenue just before 10 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle near Southwest 64th Street, troopers said. The Jeep then hopped the curb and struck a concrete utility pole.

"The vehicle took out a power pole. We lost significant power to the area," said George May, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Ari Arteaga is the son of University of Miami pitching coach J.D. Arteaga. J.D. Arteaga was a star player for the Miami Hurricane's baseball team from 1994 to 1997 and is a member of the UM Sports Hall of Fame.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of Ari Arteaga, and our thoughts and prayers are with J.D., Ysha and Ariana. I know that the Miami family will be there for them always, and Ari will forever be remember for his kindness and bright smile," said Blake James, director of athletics for UM.

Paramedics pronounced Ari Arteaga dead at the scene. Paramedics transported Arteaga's passenger, 16-year-old Indira Rambarran, to Kendall Regional Medical Center where she is listed in serious, but stable condition. Rambarran suffered a cut to her head and doesn't remember the crash.

Rambarran was wearing a seat belt, but it appears Ari Arteaga was not, troopers said.

“It’s the law you must put on your seat belt, and hopefully this will be a lesson for other parents and all the kids that are driving to always continuously wear your seat belt.” witness Frank Fernandez said.

Officials said drugs and alcohol are not suspected at this time. Ari Arteaga had just received his driver's license in June.

Nine customers were affected by the outage as of Sunday morning, according to Florida Power & Light's website. Officials said they were working to replace the damaged utility pole.

