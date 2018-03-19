Judge sets high bail for man accused of killing father, son in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - A man accused of killing a father and son in a hit-and-run crash last month appeared in court Monday, failing to convince a judge to lower his $600,000 bail.

Earl Lewis, 32, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving without a license and grand theft auto.

Jose Cepeda, 57, and Cesar Cepeda, 34, were attending to a disabled vehicle on the side of the Dolphin Expressway Feb. 9 when they were struck and killed by a passing car driven by Lewis, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said Lewis then fled the scene in Jose Cepeda's SUV. It was later found abandoned in Homestead.

Before the hit-and-run crash, Cesar Cepeda had been involved in an accident and called his father and authorities for help. Jose Cepeda arrived within minutes to help his son.

Federal marshals arrested Lewis early Sunday. Authorities said Lewis complained to them when he was arrested that he should have fled to Jamaica.

On Wednesday, Mindy Glazer cited Lewis' flight risk as a reason to keep the bond at $600,000.

“How can I make that?" Lewis asked repeatedly after the bail was set.

Glazer replied: "Well you have a chance to make that. The victims don't.”

