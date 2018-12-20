Juvenile arrested after woman carjacked in driveway of Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with the carjacking of a woman in Miami Gardens,

Police said the victim’s car, a gray Dodge Charger, has also been recovered and returned to her.

According to authorities, the carjacking occurred Tuesday morning on Northwest 170th Street near 30th Avenue.

A neighbor told Local 10 News the woman was locking her front gate when a male wearing a black hoodie got into the driver's seat. He said the woman tried to fight off the thief, but he was able to push her away and drove off.

"I was in my truck, just doing some paperwork before I got to work, and I hear some screaming. And I see her wrestling with the guy or whatever," David Lopez said. "She was closing her gate and he tried to just jump in. And she ran toward the driver's side, trying to jump in. Her purse was in there, too, and everything. So she was trying to get her stuff."

Police said the victim first spotted the thief as he got out of a dark-colored truck in front of her home. As the truck pulled away, he jumped into the victim's car.

"They were wrestling pretty hard. It's kind of messed up -- grown man wrestling a woman like that, you know?" Lopez said. "When he backed up, she was kind of in the car still. So he could've ran over her or something."

Police said the victim wasn't injured during the incident.

The suspect's age and identity have not been publicly released.



