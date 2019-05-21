Teen in critical condition after being shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

Miami Gardens police said the victim was shot in the upper body.

Sky 10 was above the scene as police were inside a home along Northwest 207th Street and 34th Court before the victim was taken out on a gurney.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they transported the victim as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Multiple people were seen sitting outside the home as police investigated what led up to the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.



