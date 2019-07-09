K-9 units sweep Miami International Airport after caller reports explosive device at airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police officers and K-9s swept Miami International Airport Tuesday morning after a caller claimed there was an explosive device at the airport.

Nothing of concern was found and the all clear was given by 7:45 a.m., police said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told Local 10 News that the woman who called the airport didn't specify where the alleged device was.

He said the Police Department followed protocol by sending in K-9s to sweep the airport for anything suspicious.

According to Zabaleta, nothing of concern was found and the airport is operating as usual.

He said the bomb squad wasn't called to the scene.

