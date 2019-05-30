Kameela Russell's mother says she has no idea who would want to kill daughter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The mother of a South Florida teacher who was found over the weekend in a canal in Miami Gardens said she has no idea why someone would want to kill her daughter.

Linda Russell described her daughter, Kameela Russell, as a woman who was loved by many people.

Linda Russell is now waiting for more information from Miami Gardens police as to what led up to her murder.

Family, friends and loved ones of Kameela Russell gathered at the home where she was last seen on May 15 after getting the news that the Miami Norland Senior High School test administrator had been found dead.

The medical examiner's office confirmed Thursday that Russell was found floating in a canal this past Saturday.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt head injury.

Kameela Russell's mother is now watching over her 6-year-old and 15-year-old daughters.

"We were all crying last night. The older one -- the 15-year-old -- was like, 'Can we all sleep in the same room tonight?'" Linda Russell said. "If anybody saw her that day or saw where she went or saw if anyone was following her -- you know, somebody must have seen something or heard something, and I'm just hoping that someone would speak up."

Miami Gardens police swarmed a house last week just down the road from the family's home, bringing in K9 units and drones. But there still is no official word on whether the two incidents are connected.

