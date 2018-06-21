Killer left his bicycle, leading to his arrest, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police said an abandoned bicycle helped them find a killer.

Police arrested 23-year-old David Jones Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in March.

Jones, of Miami Gardens, faces charges of second-degree murder and drug possession.

Police said Jones shot and killed 32-year-old Jemuel Tremar Williams on March 27 near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 208th Terrace. Police said surveillance video shows Jones riding a silver bicycle and following Williams. In the video, Jones gets off the bike and shoots Williams multiple times, police said.

Jones then abandoned the bike and fled on foot, police said. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took the bike into evidence and dusted it for fingerprints and obtained a DNA sample. By late May, police said they had a match - Jones.

A witness also successfully identified Jones from a photo lineup, according to the arrest report.

Jones is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

