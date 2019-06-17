La Quinta Inn housekeeper assaulted during struggle

Police investigate an assault involving a housekeeper at this La Quinta Inn on Northwest 36th Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A housekeeper at a northwest Miami-Dade County hotel was assaulted by two men who claimed the room she was cleaning was theirs, leading to an altercation, police said.

The assault occurred Monday afternoon at the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 36th Street.

Miami-Dade police said the housekeeper was cleaning a room when two men entered. They claimed to be staying in the room, but the housekeeper insisted it wasn't theirs.

That's when one of the men pulled out a gun, prompting a struggle, police said.

The housekeeper safely escaped the room and called police, but the men got away before officers arrived.

One man was later detained by police.

