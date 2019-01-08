Latin Kings gang member faces slew of charges after chase ends in crash, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A Latin Kings gang member faces a slew of charges after he stole a pickup truck Monday in Opa-locka before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Albert Luis Fernandez Jr., 33, of Hialeah, stole a black Dodge Ram truck Monday afternoon from a business at 2158 Ali Baba Ave.

Police said the owner saw Fernandez arrive at his business, Noel's Muffler Shop, in another vehicle before jumping into his truck.

The vehicle Fernandez arrived at the business in was later discovered to also have been stolen, police said.

Police said the victim got into another car and followed Fernandez as police also gave chase.

According to the arrest report, an officer in an unmarked police car activated the vehicle's emergency lights and siren, at which time Fernandez accelerated toward the car, striking the police vehicle's right rear tire and quarter panel.

Police said Fernandez crashed the stolen truck into a railroad crossing gate in the area of 7375 NW 35th Ave. in Miami and bailed out of the truck, running into a nearby business.

Police said workers showed officers where Fernandez was hiding, and he was taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, a loaded handgun was found on the floor of the driver's seat, which the victim said had been secured inside the glove compartment with the magazine removed.

Police said Fernandez was also wearing the victim's chain, which had been placed in the change holder.

According to the report, Fernandez repeatedly threatened to kill police and fire rescue personnel and their families once he was released.

Police said he also spit at fire rescue personnel and even spit in the face of the fire lieutenant.

Authorities said Fernandez complained of a head injury and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was sedated.

He was later taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Fernandez faces charges of resisting an officer with violence, aggravated assault on a firefighter or law enforcement member, battery on a firefighter or law enforcement member, assault on a firefighter or law enforcement member, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, armed grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a fraudulent ID, fleeing and eluding police and driving with a suspended license.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Fernandez has been out of prison for nearly two months and was scheduled to be on probation until Nov. 8, 2020.



