MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Two children were injured after lightning struck Sunday afternoon in Miami Shores.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded about 3:45 p.m. to their home at 118 NE 102 St.

Fire Rescue personnel rushed one of the boys to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

South Florida was dealing with sporadic stormy weather Sunday, as Hurricane Dorian was expected to be 40 to 50 miles off the Florida coast on Tuesday.

