Lightning strike leaves 1 injured in Ives Estates area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was injured when lightning struck Tuesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County's Ives Estates neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded about 3 p.m. to the Miami-Dade Public Library's California Club branch at 700 Ives Dairy Road.

Witnesses said the woman was crossing the street as storms moved in when lightning struck. Fire Rescue personnel rushed her to Aventura Hospital's North Trauma Center where she remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.