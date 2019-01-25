Little Havana's Cafe La Trova serves free meals to federal employees

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. - Come have an "arroz con pollo" or have a "croqueta." Thursday night in Miami's Little Havana superstar Chef Michelle Bernstein is busy launching her new restaurant: Cafe La Trova.

It's the new hot spot on Eighth Street, or Calle Ocho. In the midst of all this madness she is also giving back. She partnered with Jose Andres Puerta, a Spanish-American chef who has restaurants in Miami, Washington, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Frisco, Mexico City and Dorado.

"Anything that Jose Andres does, we are behind him," Bernstein said.

Jose Andres led an effort to feed over 11,000 federal workers in one day during the U.S. government's partial shutdown. From his central kitchen in Washington, D.C., he has served more than 38,000 free hot meals to furloughed federal workers who have now gone 34 days without getting paid.

Jose Andres has recruited partner restaurants and food trucks in 17 states and Puerto Rico. Bernstein stepped up.

"We have been together as one, feeding as many federal workers as we could," Bernstein said.

Beginning Friday, from Noon to 2 p.m., Chef Michi will be providing free hot meals to furloughed federal workers and their families in South Florida. She just needs them show up with a valid government identification.

Also providing free meals to furloughed employees are Subway at the Miami International Airport. They have served 2,000 free sandwiches in 3 days.

In downtown Miami, Feeding South Florida made sure federal correctional officers and federal court staff were able to feed their families.

It’s a mission Bernstein could not ignore.

For more information on how to join the #ChefsForFeds effort, visit the program's site.

