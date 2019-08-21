Local Uber driver carjacked outside his home by armed assailant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida Uber driver described the frightening moments he was held up at gunpoint for his car outside of his home in northeast Miami-Dade.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Local 10 News he was getting off work and arrived home along Northeast 165th Street and Seventh Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

That's when he said a complete stranger armed with a gun ran up to his yard, demanding his car keys.

"He said, 'If you don't give me your keys and whatever you have on you, I'll shoot you,'" the victim said.

His home was equipped with a security monitoring system, which captured the struggle after the victim activated it by screaming at the attacker.

"I know that when I start yelling -- I got the Nest camera over here. It will activate the device and everything," he said.

After a brief struggle, the victim gave in and threw his car keys to the ground.

"That's the first time something like that happened to me," he said. "I never expected it in my life."

The car was recovered a few hours later by police after it had been abandoned at a nearby hotel.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

