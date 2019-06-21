Lyft driver choked, pistol-whipped in Miami

MIAMI - Police are searching for suspects after a Lyft driver was allegedly choked and pistol-whipped by three men early Friday morning in Miami.

The driver, Alex Georges, said he stopped to pick up three passengers at 1374 N.W. 62nd Street. Two of the suspects got into the car, while the third stayed behind.

Minutes later, the third suspect called Georges and asked him to come back. When the third passenger got into the car, one of the men pulled out a gun and hit the man as another tried to choke him.

The suspects told Georges to get out of the car, but instead he fought back against the man with the weapon.

"I just grabbed his hand with the gun and I tried to bend his hand to save my life," said Georges.

Georges was able to stop the vehicle, jump out and run to a nearby police station, while the suspects fled the scene.

George suffered a small cut to the head during the altercation, but says he won't stop working as a Lyft driver.

"Every job is a risk. It's happened, I'm still alive."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.