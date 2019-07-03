Mail theft angers residents in Miami-Dade neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - People living in one northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood are angry after discovering someone broke into their mailboxes.

Nearly every single mailbox at the Aspen community off of Northwest 186th Street and Northwest 67th Place looks broken and pried open, with the contents inside stolen.

Some neighbors said this is not the first time this has happened, but one woman said she still was shocked to see it happen again.

"That's not right," resident Martha Alvarez said. "We need to do something about it."

Mail theft is a federal offense that could earn hefty fines and even jail time.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the thefts.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.