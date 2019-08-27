Man, 19, arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Cutler Bay.

Lazaro Ferriero was taken into custody Monday and faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the Aug. 2 shooting of Roberto Javier Morga Jr.

According to authorities, Ferriero shot the victim in the head in front of Cutler Ridge Park near 10100 SW 200th St.

Authorities said a witness identified Ferriero, who she knew as a local rapper, as the gunman.

Police said Ferriero denied having any involvement in the shooting.

A motive remains unclear.

The victim's sister, Jennifer Morga, told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer a couple of days after the shooting that her brother was a good, loving teen and his family has so many questions.

"My parents can't even hold themselves up right now. It's very hard on all of us," she said.

