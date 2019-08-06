Man, 19, carjacks pregnant woman at gunpoint in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday weeks after he carjacked a pregnant woman at gunpoint in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Alan Moss, of Miami, faces a charge of armed carjacking/robbery.

According to his arrest report, the victim, who is eight months pregnant, and her 4-year-old son were returning home July 15 from a nearby bank ATM when she was approached by the suspect.

Miami-Dade police said the victim had just pulled into the driveway of her home in the area of Northwest 53rd Place and 198th Terrace, and was getting out of her vehicle when Moss pulled up in a stolen white Porsche Cayenne and pointed a handgun at her.

Police said Moss ordered the victim out of her car and the victim complied.

The woman told police she told Moss her son was in the back seat of her vehicle and begged him to allow her to take him out.

Police said Moss initially refused but then told the woman to "hurry up" after she got on her knees and pleaded with him to allow her to get her son.

According to the arrest report, the woman removed her son from the car and Moss got into the driver's seat and drove away.

An unknown accomplice in the Porsche, which was reported stolen in Broward County, followed Moss out of the complex, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the Porsche was used in an unrelated armed carjacking the next day in which a BMW was stolen.

Police said the Porsche was later recovered and a man, identified as Raderious Collins, was arrested.

Authorities said Collins provided a statement to detectives and implicated Moss in a string of robberies throughout the county.

Police said Moss was also involved in the theft of the BMW and had bailed out of the vehicle while fleeing from police.

He left behind a Glock .357 caliber handgun, which was impounded by officers, the report stated.

Police said Moss was later identified by the pregnant victim in a photo lineup.

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

