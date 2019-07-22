Man, 21, accused of shooting 2 teenagers at Eureka Park

Akil Oliver, 21, is accused of shooting two teenagers July 15 in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with the shooting of two teenagers at Eureka Park in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

Akil Oliver was taken into custody Thursday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated child abuse.

According to his arrest report, the night of July 15 the 15- and 17-year-old victims approached a white Nissan Altima that was parked at Eureka Park at 18320 SW 119th Ave.

Police said Oliver shot at the victims as they got to the driver's side door, striking one teen in the left bicep and the other in his left buttocks area.

The teens were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Miami-Dade police told Local 10 News the shooting appears to have been drug related.



