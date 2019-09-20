Man, 21, arrested in connection with attempted robbery that led to shooting outside Popeyes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday shortly after an attempted robbery that led to a shooting outside a Popeyes in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Kareem Carter, of Miami, faces charges of attempted strong-arm robbery and felony battery.

According to an arrest report, Carter and the victim were both inside a McDonald's at 11207 SW 152nd Street shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police said Carter followed the victim outside after the victim finished eating and then punched the victim from behind in the parking lot of a nearby Popeyes, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

According to the arrest report, Carter alternated between punching the victim in the face and trying to reach inside the victim's pants pocket.

Authorities said Carter was unable to get anything from the victim, as the victim was holding onto his pockets throughout the attack.

Cellphone video taken by a witness shows a good Samaritan, who identified herself to Local 10 News only as Lula, firing her gun during the incident in an effort to stop the attack.

"He was bleeding profusely, yes," Lula said. "I just had to save the guy's life. That's all I did was try to save someone's life."

Police said Lula warned Carter to stop beating on the victim or she would shoot him, but he ignored her.

Authorities said Lula fired one shot in Carter's direction but didn't strike him.

Witnesses told officers Carter then ran off.

He was taken into custody a short time later in a nearby neighborhood.

Police said Carter was identified as the attacker by three witnesses.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was treated for multiple contusions to the head and face, deep lacerations to his right cheek and mouth and a fractured nose.

