Man, 28, accused of raping 13-year-old girl he met at church

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he raped a 13-year-old girl he met at church.

According to an arrest report, Emerito Castaneda, of Miami, texted the girl Monday, saying he had a present for her and asking whether she was going to come to his house in the 1400 block of Southwest Second Street.

Police said the victim went to his home around 7 a.m. and he took her into his bedroom, placed her on his bed and took off her clothes.

The victim told police Castaneda then raped her, and she was unsure whether he used a condom.

The victim said she told Castaneda that she wanted to leave, but he told her, "Stay. I want to do more."

According to the arrest report, the victim eventually left the home and Castaneda gave her $20 and told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

Police said Castaneda refused to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He was arrested on a charge of sexual battery on a minor.



