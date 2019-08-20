Man, 29, killed in southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. at the Garden View Apartments at 11000 SW 200th St.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said officers arrived to find the victim, Oscar Limprich, dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

"I heard him screaming, 'Ahh, Ahh,' -- like loud noises, and then I just (saw) like six guys run right in front of me and three jumped the fence and two went in back of my house and couldn't jump. He threw himself on the floor," a witness, identified only as Liz, said.

Oscar Limprich, 29, was fatally shot the morning of Aug. 20 in southwest Miami-Dade.

A description of the shooter was not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Homicide Detective R. Silvestre at 305-471-2400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.